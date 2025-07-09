Say ‘wantam’ - Kenyans are now teaching AI the ‘wantam’ chant as anti-RUTO protests go digital (LOOK)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - The “Wantam” chant, popularized by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to push for President William Ruto’s removal in the 2027 elections, has gained renewed momentum.

Initially echoed by Kenyans at rallies organized by opposition leaders, the slogan is now being adopted by tech-savvy netizens through AI platforms.

A viral exchange between a user and Meta AI has sparked online buzz, where the user mimics Gachagua’s rallying style - prompting the AI to respond with “wantam” after statements like “Wewe Ruto,” “wewe mwizi,” and “wewe muuaji.”

The screenshot of the chat has gone viral, highlighting the creative and increasingly digital methods Ruto’s critics are employing to express their dissatisfaction.

See the screenshot below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST