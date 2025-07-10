Huyu Atagogengewa! Man’s reaction after his wife hires a curvy and well-endowed LADY as househelp sets tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Cases of househelps breaking marriages are not new, and many women now take no chances when hiring domestic help.

To keep temptation at bay, some wives insist on hiring older women - those who could easily pass for their mothers.

Others avoid hiring young, attractive women altogether, believing it's better to be safe than sorry.

But not everyone follows this “unwritten rule.”

In a viral skit making rounds online, a wife proudly introduces her new househelp to her husband - a curvy, striking young woman who immediately leaves the husband visibly stunned.

His reaction, a mix of shock and curiosity, has sparked hilarious reactions online.

While it’s clearly staged, the clip has hit a nerve with many.

Netizens were quick to warn that the wife’s trust might soon backfire, with one commenting, “she’ll regret this sooner rather than later.”

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST