Kenyan singer, VICTORIA KIMANI, narrates her encounter with disgraced rap mogul, SEAN DIDDY COMBS - ‘God protected me’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Kenyan songstress, Victoria Kimani, has opened up about her encounter with disgraced American rap mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast, the China Love singer recalled a one-time meeting with Diddy, an encounter that ended as quickly as it began.

Victoria revealed that when she was under a publishing deal years ago, she was frequently sent to collaborate with different producers.

One of those sessions led her to the studio of Mario Winans, famed for I Don’t Wanna Know, which featured Diddy.

Eventually, she found herself at Diddy’s house for what she thought could be a major breakthrough.

“I didn’t go to any freak-off. I met him one time. Honestly, I didn’t hear anything,” she clarified.

During that brief encounter, Kimani wrote two songs.

Diddy entered, listened, complimented her work with a quick “That’s fire,” shook her hand, and walked out - never to be seen again.

With Diddy now facing serious allegations, including assault and trafficking, Kimani looks back with a sense of relief.

“That was the first and last time I saw him. The Holy Spirit was protecting me,” she said.

Watch the video below.

