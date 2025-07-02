Kenyan singer, VICTORIA KIMANI, narrates her encounter with disgraced rap mogul, SEAN DIDDY COMBS - ‘God protected me’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Kenyan songstress, Victoria Kimani, has opened up about her encounter with disgraced American rap mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Speaking on the Mic
Cheque Podcast, the China Love
singer recalled a one-time meeting with Diddy, an encounter that ended as
quickly as it began.
Victoria revealed that when she was under a publishing deal
years ago, she was frequently sent to collaborate with different producers.
One of those sessions led her to the studio of Mario Winans,
famed for I Don’t Wanna Know, which featured Diddy.
Eventually, she found herself at Diddy’s house for what she
thought could be a major breakthrough.
“I didn’t go to any freak-off. I met him one time. Honestly,
I didn’t hear anything,” she clarified.
During that brief encounter, Kimani wrote two songs.
Diddy entered, listened, complimented her work with a quick
“That’s fire,” shook her hand, and walked out - never to be seen again.
With Diddy now facing serious allegations, including assault
and trafficking, Kimani looks back with a sense of relief.
“That was the first and last time I saw him. The Holy Spirit
was protecting me,” she said.
Watch the video below.
July 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments