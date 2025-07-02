BUSTED! The embarrassing moment that a man who was caught on CCTV shoplifting watched the footage - His reaction was priceless! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A video showing the moment that a man caught shoplifting was embarrassed after being confronted with CCTV footage of his shameless act has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the suspect watches in silence as the screen reveals him stuffing stolen items into his trousers, unaware he was being recorded.

His face says it all - regret, shame, and the desperate hope for the ground to open and swallow him.

With crystal-clear 4K evidence staring back at him, he’s left speechless, seemingly resigned to whatever consequences were coming his way.

Watch the video.

