Nairobi woman causes drama in public as she accuses her husband of cheating - Blocks his attempts to drive away by seating on the car bonnet (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - City residents were treated to an early morning dramatic incident after a Nairobi woman confronted her husband in public, accusing him of cheating, and climbed onto the bonnet of his car, refusing to come down.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander and widely shared on social media, shows the visibly enraged woman screaming at her husband, claiming he was going to see another woman.

“Anaenda kwa msichana mwingine. Sishuki!” she shouts, as she seats on the vehicle’s bonnet, blocking any attempt by the man to drive away.

Her dramatic protest caused a stir as curious onlookers gathered around the couple, recording the standoff.

In his defense, the man denied the cheating allegations and calmly told bystanders that he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment, which he claimed he had informed his wife about the previous day.

He added that earlier that morning, his wife told him she was heading to work, only for her to suddenly change plans and refuse to alight from the vehicle, launching into accusations of infidelity along the way.

Despite his attempts to reason with her, the woman held her ground, determined to expose her frustrations in public.

Watch the video.

Nairobi woman causes drama in public as she accuses her husband of cheating pic.twitter.com/QAQWADNpIf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

