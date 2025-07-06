JESCA KIPLAGAT narrates how her late husband’s family disowned her and supported his ‘Mpango wa Kando’ after military helicopter crash - “Fear In-Laws” (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Ten years ago, Jesca Kiplagat’s life was shattered when her husband, a decorated military officer, perished in a tragic helicopter crash.

The horrific accident claimed his life instantly, leaving her and their young son in sudden grief.

After her husband’s death, she was betrayed by the very people she once called family.

Taking to her Facebook page on the anniversary of her husband’s death, Jesca poured out a decade-long story of pain, injustice, and resilience.

She recounted how her late husband’s family disowned her and their only son, and instead chose to support a woman alleged to be his mpango wa kando (secret lover).

“We were chased away like burukenge at his burial,” Jesca wrote. “Our names were erased from the obituary and eulogy. They said I had killed him.”

According to Jesca, after the burial, her in-laws, working in close coordination with the said mpango wa kando, forged documents in an attempt to falsely claim part of the military compensation meant for her and her son.

With nothing but courage, perseverance, and faith, Jesca took on the legal system with limited support, determined to protect her son’s rightful inheritance.

Eventually, justice prevailed, and the courts ruled in her favor.

Over the past ten years, Jesca says none of her husband’s relatives have ever reached out to ask about their grandson.

They never inquired about his welfare, education, or even participated during his rite of passage to adulthood.

But despite being abandoned, Jesca rose above it all.

She has single-handedly raised their son and provided him with the best education possible.

Now 18, he has completed high school with excellent results and is set to join Daystar University, standing tall, confident, and prepared for life ahead.

