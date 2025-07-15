He should be decomposing!! Gatundu North MP ELIJAH KURURIA incites KARANGU MURAYA after his estranged wife, TRIZAH, was impregnated by her make-up artist







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Controversial Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Elijah Kururia, has urged Akorino singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, to take stern action against the man who got his estranged wife, Trizah, pregnant.

Taking to his Facebook page, the outspoken MP mocked Karangu for what he described as “allowing humiliation in broad daylight.”

Kururia ridiculed the fact that another man, allegedly Trizah’s make-up artist, had not only gotten close to her but allegedly impregnated her.

“How does a man apply make up on your goat wife, all over her body plus inside?” Kururia wrote in a post.

The MP went even further, suggesting violence, implying that the man responsible “should be decomposing” and stating that Karangu should “take lessons from Kiambu men who don’t tolerate such nonsense.”

“He is supposed to be decomposing. Take lessons from Kiambu men. They boil you alive,” he wrote.

Reports about Trizah’s alleged pregnancy have been circulating widely on social media, with speculation that she suffered complications while trying to get rid of the pregnancy.

Despite the swirling drama, Karangu Muraya has largely remained silent on the matter, though his fans have rallied around him, urging him to maintain dignity amid the personal turmoil.





