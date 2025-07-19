Club madness! Video of Nairobi Slay Queens getting wild in a club stuns netizens (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - When it comes to turning heads in the club, Nairobi slay queens always steal the spotlight.

A trending video captured at a popular city nightclub shows a group of stylish ladies dancing boldly on top of chairs and tables, flaunting fierce moves and fearless energy - especially after a few shots.

Dressed in eye-catching outfits, their confidence is undeniable, and the video has sparked a wave of reactions online.

While some netizens praised their boldness and vibe, others raised concerns about safety, questioning whether the thrill was worth the risk of a dangerous fall.

Watch the video.

Nairobi Slay Queens for you.... pic.twitter.com/UvwabXd0Yl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025

