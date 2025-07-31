Heartbroken LUO man destroys his estranged girlfriend’s portrait in a fit of rage after break-up (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A heartbroken Luo man was caught on camera destroying a framed portrait of his ex-girlfriend in a fit of rage following a painful breakup.
In the footage widely shared on social media, the
middle-aged man is seen holding the portrait before smashing it violently, a
raw display of frustration and heartbreak.
He then picks up a hammer and repeatedly strikes the
shattered frame.
Reports indicate that the man parted ways with his
girlfriend under unclear circumstances and kicked her out of his house.
While some online viewers expressed sympathy, calling the
act a genuine expression of emotional pain, others were quick to poke fun at
him, quipping that "love is not for the weak."
Watch the video>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments