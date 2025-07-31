Heartbroken LUO man destroys his estranged girlfriend’s portrait in a fit of rage after break-up (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A heartbroken Luo man was caught on camera destroying a framed portrait of his ex-girlfriend in a fit of rage following a painful breakup.

In the footage widely shared on social media, the middle-aged man is seen holding the portrait before smashing it violently, a raw display of frustration and heartbreak.

He then picks up a hammer and repeatedly strikes the shattered frame.

Reports indicate that the man parted ways with his girlfriend under unclear circumstances and kicked her out of his house.

While some online viewers expressed sympathy, calling the act a genuine expression of emotional pain, others were quick to poke fun at him, quipping that "love is not for the weak."

Watch the video>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST