ALBERT OJWANG’s uncle reveals the political seat the slain teacher wanted to vie in 2027 elections







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Slain teacher and social media influencer, Albert Ojwang, was planning to vie for the Kokwanyo Ward MCA seat in the 2027 General Elections, his uncle disclosed during his burial on Friday, July 4th, in Kakoth Village, Homa Bay County.

Speaking emotionally before mourners, Ojwang’s uncle said the 31-year-old had confided in him about his political ambitions during a recent visit.

“Whenever Albert came home from Mombasa, he always stopped by my place first.”

“Just days before his death, he sent me Ksh500 so we could meet at Obambo.”

“We talked for hours, and he told me, ‘I want to vie for MCA next year. Even if I lose, I’ll still run.”

“It doesn’t have to be through Ruto’s party,’” the uncle recalled.

He noted that Ojwang was deeply committed to uplifting his community and giving the youth of Kokwanyo a voice.

The family had already begun laying down campaign strategies and community outreach plans.

Ojwang was arrested on June 7th after allegedly linking Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat to corruption in an online post.

He was detained at Mawego Police Station before being transferred to Nairobi Central Police, where he died in custody the following day.

Initially, police claimed he succumbed to self-inflicted injuries while in custody but an autopsy revealed signs of blunt trauma and strangulation, sparking nationwide protests.

On July 3rd, enraged youths torched the Mawego Police Station and barred officers from attending his burial, citing complicity in his death.