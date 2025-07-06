DRAMA as a man who has been masquerading as a LADY and preying on unsuspecting men is caught red-handed (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Drama unfolded after a man who had been masquerading as a lady was caught red-handed luring and robbing an unsuspecting man.
In a now-viral video, the suspect, dressed in full female
attire complete with lipstick and makeup, was cornered while allegedly
attempting to flee with valuables from a man he had lured at an entertainment
joint.
Word has it that the young man had developed a reputation
for posing as a slay queen in clubs, targeting men looking for quick flings.
Once alone with his victims, he would allegedly drug
them and steal their belongings.
On this particular occasion, the suspect’s plan failed after
the victim’s neighbors grew suspicious and intervened just in time.
Upon confrontation, the truth was revealed, leaving the
neighbors in disbelief.
Watch the video.
Man who has been masquerading as a LADY and preying on unsuspecting men is caught red-handed pic.twitter.com/s4zMbknAMf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025
