Husband accused of orchestrating wife’s abduction leading to her death at Chiromo Rehabilitation Centre - Rogue nurses injected her with unknown substance! RIP Dr. SUSAN TOTO (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A man identified as Alois is at the center of disturbing allegations after reportedly orchestrating the forcible abduction of his wife, Dr. Susan Toto, with the help of four individuals believed to be medical personnel.

According to multiple sources, two male and two female nurses stormed Dr. Toto’s residence and allegedly pinned her to the carpet in her own home.

The two female nurses then injected her with an unknown substance before forcibly bundling her into a white car.

She was later taken to Chiromo Rehabilitation Centre.

Tragically, Dr. Susan Toto was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at the facility, following further injections administered at the centre.

In a chilling recorded phone call, Dr. Toto can be heard crying for help, before she lost consciousness and died.

As outrage grows, Alois is said to be seeking court orders to conduct a postmortem without the family's involvement, raising fears of a cover-up in what many are calling a premeditated murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST