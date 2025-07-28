Huyu hata ‘nini’ hajavaa - Netizens react to viral video of a bold Slay Queen pulling crazy dance moves in a club (VIDEO)

Monday, July 28, 2025 - A viral video of a bold slay queen unleashing wild dance moves in a buzzing city club has sparked a flurry of reactions online.
Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated every
curve, the confident beauty danced with carefree energy to a popular dancehall
hit.
However, it’s her daring outfit that really stole the
spotlight, revealing more than a little and drawing plenty of attention to her
ample chest, leaving netizens both stunned and divided.
Watch the video and reactions below.
Huyu hata ‘nini’ hajavaa..... pic.twitter.com/x3ABJVu5bR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments