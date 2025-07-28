Hilarious video of a husband hiding his pain to “stay tough” and impress his wife leaves netizens in stitches - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - They say men shouldn’t show weakness, and one viral video hilariously captures that age-old stereotype.

In the clip, a woman is seen in the kitchen lifting a hot cooking pot off the cooker with her bare hands, only to drop it into the sink with a loud scream.

Moments later, her husband casually strolls in, picks up the same pot with ease, and places it on the counter, completely unfazed.

But as soon as he exits to the alleyway, out of his wife’s sight, the real show begins.

He frantically jumps up and down, fanning his scorched fingers, clearly in pain but refusing to show it in front of her.

His hidden meltdown has left netizens, especially men, in stitches.

Watch the video below.

Hiding his pain to “stay tough” pic.twitter.com/YyaczIaccQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025

