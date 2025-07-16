How corrupt Treasury Official, FAITH JEMATIA KIPTIS, was irregularly paid over Ksh 67 million in 2 years as court orders her to refund the money to the Government







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has scored a significant legal victory after the High Court ordered the recovery of over KSh 67 million irregularly paid to an official at the National Treasury and Planning.

In a ruling delivered on July 15th, 2025, Justice Musyoki of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division found that Faith Jematia Kiptis, a Treasury officer, had received unauthorized payments under various allowances, including taskforce, facilitation, entertainment, extraneous, and other non-standard claims, between January 2020 and June 2022.

The court directed that Kiptis refunds KSh 67,664,975 to the Government; 1) Forfeit funds in her Equity Bank (KSh 2.44 million) and KCB (KSh 6.32 million) accounts 2) Pay interest on the total amount until full recovery 3) Bear all legal costs of the proceedings.

According to EACC, the allowances paid were overlapping, excessive, and not recognized under public service guidelines.

Moreover, the payments exceeded her job group entitlement and were not approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

This case forms part of a broader anti-corruption crackdown at the Treasury, where the EACC has so far recovered over KSh 174 million from various officials implicated in similar fraudulent schemes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST