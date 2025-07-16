Former CJ DAVID MARAGA reveals how he plans to raise funds for his 2027 presidential campaign against RUTO

Wednesday, July 16,
2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has disclosed that his 2027
presidential campaign will be largely funded through public contributions from
Kenyans.
Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, July 15th,
Maraga said he is confident that citizens will support his bid financially,
even with small amounts.
“We will require a substantial amount of money. We are going
to appeal to Kenyans to contribute to our campaign, and it is going to succeed.
“Kenyans will themselves fund this election,” he stated.
Maraga revealed he will personally inject Ksh1 million to
Ksh2 million into the campaign, admitting that he lacks the vast resources
often associated with presidential bids.
“I will put in very little money. I don’t have much,” he
said, adding that contributions as low as Ksh50 would be welcome.
The former CJ pledged to appoint qualified professionals if
elected, accusing the current administration of sidelining competent
individuals.
“I am going to have officers who are competent in their
respective areas, and allow them to work,” he said.
He further criticized President William Ruto’s Government,
blaming poor economic management for the closure and relocation of key
corporations.
“We need to rethink how we manage our affairs,” he added.
