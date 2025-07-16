Former CJ DAVID MARAGA reveals how he plans to raise funds for his 2027 presidential campaign against RUTO







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has disclosed that his 2027 presidential campaign will be largely funded through public contributions from Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, July 15th, Maraga said he is confident that citizens will support his bid financially, even with small amounts.

“We will require a substantial amount of money. We are going to appeal to Kenyans to contribute to our campaign, and it is going to succeed.

“Kenyans will themselves fund this election,” he stated.

Maraga revealed he will personally inject Ksh1 million to Ksh2 million into the campaign, admitting that he lacks the vast resources often associated with presidential bids.

“I will put in very little money. I don’t have much,” he said, adding that contributions as low as Ksh50 would be welcome.

The former CJ pledged to appoint qualified professionals if elected, accusing the current administration of sidelining competent individuals.

“I am going to have officers who are competent in their respective areas, and allow them to work,” he said.

He further criticized President William Ruto’s Government, blaming poor economic management for the closure and relocation of key corporations.

“We need to rethink how we manage our affairs,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST