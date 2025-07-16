GACHAGUA faces backlash over condolence message for late comedian KK MWENYEWE - ‘“You ignored him when he needed you”







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come under fire following his condolence message for the late comedian Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as KK Mwenyewe, who passed away on July 14th at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital after a short illness.

In a tribute shared on July 15th, Gachagua praised the young content creator’s talent, calling him “an inspiration to many” and “a content creator par excellence.”

He added, “Mr. KK used comedy to communicate simple and creative messages to all Kenyans and spoke to our hearts.”

However, the condolence message triggered a wave of criticism online, with many Kenyans questioning Gachagua’s sincerity.

Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi, revealed that he approached Gachagua in November 2022, urging him to support Kariuki’s university fees and consider him for a job.

According to Wamumbi, the request was dismissed.

“You ignored him when he needed you,” one netizen wrote. “Let those who stood by him mourn in peace.”

Kariuki, known for his spot-on impersonations of Gachagua, had once gone viral for his mimicry, endearing him to many Kenyans.

His death has sparked conversations about how influential figures often fail to support rising talent until it's too late.