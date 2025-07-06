This bold ‘yellow yellow’ baddie turned heads in a club with her daring outfit - See how she was enjoying the attention from men (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A viral video of a bold slay queen has taken social media by storm, sparking a wave of mixed reactions.

Dressed to impress for a night out at the club, the stunning beauty with a chic short haircut is seen dancing gracefully while seated, effortlessly moving to the beat of the music in the background.

Aware that some revelers were filming her, she playfully engaged the camera, teasing with a confident waist whine and an inviting gaze.

Her carefree spirit and striking appearance have divided opinions - some applaud her confidence and ability to enjoy the moment, while others question her revealing outfit.

Regardless of opinion, netizens agree that her presence is captivating, and she’s undeniably a sight to behold.

Watch the video.

‘Yellow yellow’ baddie in a club pic.twitter.com/mFBLax1MbZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025