Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A creative lady has impressed netizens after creatively covering up a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend's name.

The original ink read “Daniel” across her chest.

But after their breakup, instead of removing or defacing it, she ingeniously added “3:17” beside it - turning it into what looks like a Bible verse.

Her witty fix has sparked laughter and admiration online, with many praising her for turning heartbreak into humor.

