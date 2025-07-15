City Businessman and Dollar Furnitures CEO exposed for preying on young LADIES - Leaked DMs reveal disturbing “furniture for favors” scandal







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Prominent city businessman and the CEO of Dollar Furnitures, John Mwaura, has found himself at the center of an explosive scandal after leaked private messages revealed an alleged pattern of preying on young ladies, offering furniture in exchange for “favors”.

Screenshots of private DMs suggest that the flamboyant CEO has been luring ladies with promises of high-end home items such as beds, sofas, and dining sets, in exchange for “meeting privately.”

He mostly targets upcoming content creators and campus ladies.

He approaches his potential targets through social media.

See the leaked messages of the skirt-chasing CEO wooing ladies.