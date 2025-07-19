Gold scammer ROBERT AJWANG alias Money Bior flaunts his multi-million palatial village home as he eyes Kasipul MP seat (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Notorious gold fraudster, Robert Ajwang, popularly known as Money Bior, has flaunted his multi-million palatial home in the village as he eyes a political seat.
In the video, Ajwang is seen hosting a campaign
strategy meeting at his luxurious village home, located in Kasipul
constituency, Homa Bay County.
The palatial residence, complete with high-end finishes and
manicured grounds, rivals some of Nairobi’s finest suburban homes,
sparking debate over the source of his wealth.
Despite being widely linked to multi-million shilling
fake gold scams that target both local and foreign investors, Ajwang has
now declared his political ambition to succeed the late Ong’ondo
Were, whose tragic murder left the Kasipul seat vacant.
