Gold scammer ROBERT AJWANG alias Money Bior flaunts his multi-million palatial village home as he eyes Kasipul MP seat (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Notorious gold fraudster, Robert Ajwang, popularly known as Money Bior, has flaunted his multi-million palatial home in the village as he eyes a political seat.

In the video, Ajwang is seen hosting a campaign strategy meeting at his luxurious village home, located in Kasipul constituency, Homa Bay County.

The palatial residence, complete with high-end finishes and manicured grounds, rivals some of Nairobi’s finest suburban homes, sparking debate over the source of his wealth.

Despite being widely linked to multi-million shilling fake gold scams that target both local and foreign investors, Ajwang has now declared his political ambition to succeed the late Ong’ondo Were, whose tragic murder left the Kasipul seat vacant.

Watch the video.

He is called Money Bior he wants to be the next MP for Kasipul! pic.twitter.com/Rkqrs1lAbD — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST