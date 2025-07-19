Tragedy at KICC!! Young man dies after being run over by a flashy matatu during stunt show at RUTO’s son’s event (PHOTOs)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - An event organized to celebrate the matatu culture turned tragic at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after a young man, identified only as Mavela, was fatally run over by a flashy matatu during a stunt performance.

The event, organized by George Ruto, son of President William Ruto, had drawn a massive crowd of youth and matatu enthusiasts.

It was meant to showcase creativity and innovation in the matatu industry but instead, it ended in tragedy.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred when a matatu dubbed "Restoration" was performing high-risk stunts in front of the crowd.

Mavela, a tout on one of Nairobi’s busy routes, was reportedly standing too close to the performance area when the driver lost control during a spin and ran over him.

Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This tragedy has cast a dark shadow over what was supposed to be a celebration of urban culture and youth creativity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST