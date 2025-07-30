Bizarre Encounter!! Stray hyena enters man’s rented house in Syokimau (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Residents of Syokimau were left in shock after a man discovered a stray hyena inside his rented house, in what can only be described as a terrifying and highly unusual incident.
In a video that has since gone viral, the man and several
neighbours are seen filming the bizarre scene from a safe distance, as the
hyena calmly lounges in a corner of the modest home, seemingly unbothered by
the commotion outside.
Local authorities, together with officers from
the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), swiftly responded to the scene.
Fortunately, the animal was safely captured and removed
without causing harm to anyone.
The shocking encounter has triggered a wave of reactions on
social media, with many Kenyans calling for enhanced wildlife surveillance
and security, especially in rapidly growing residential areas that
border national parks.
As urban expansion continues to push into natural habitats,
such incidents may become more frequent if proper measures are not taken.
Watch the video.
Stray hyena enters man’s rented house in Syokimau pic.twitter.com/8vRKBKfhh3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2025
