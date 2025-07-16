The hilarious moment a thief was nabbed in Buru Buru and forced to chant "mimi ni mwizi kama Kasongo" (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Kenyans are taking their frustrations with President William Ruto to surprising extremes.
A viral video circulating online shows a thief caught in
Buru Buru being forced to jump repeatedly while chanting, “Mimi ni mwizi
kama Kasongo.”
“Kasongo” is one of several unflattering nicknames Kenyans
have coined for Ruto, often used to mock his perceived dishonesty and
corruption.
The unusual punishment has sparked amusement and debate
online, with many netizens laughing at the creativity - and deeper message - behind
the act.
Watch the video.
Mimi ni mwizi kama Kasongo... pic.twitter.com/AipwgrHsPt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments