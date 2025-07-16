The hilarious moment a thief was nabbed in Buru Buru and forced to chant "mimi ni mwizi kama Kasongo" (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Kenyans are taking their frustrations with President William Ruto to surprising extremes.

A viral video circulating online shows a thief caught in Buru Buru being forced to jump repeatedly while chanting, “Mimi ni mwizi kama Kasongo.”

“Kasongo” is one of several unflattering nicknames Kenyans have coined for Ruto, often used to mock his perceived dishonesty and corruption.

The unusual punishment has sparked amusement and debate online, with many netizens laughing at the creativity - and deeper message - behind the act.

Watch the video.

Mimi ni mwizi kama Kasongo... pic.twitter.com/AipwgrHsPt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST