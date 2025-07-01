GACHAGUA exposed as an evil man by his late brother’s wife for disinheriting her as she narrates how President RUTO came to her rescue (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - In a moving and rare public revelation, Margaret Karungaru Nderitu, the widow of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, has opened up about the pain her family endured since her husband’s death in February 2017, at the hands of his own brother, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Margaret revealed that by December 2017, barely a year after burying her husband, she was already depending on assistance from friends and well-wishers to survive, after everything her late husband had left behind for her and their children was taken by Rigathi.

“What he left us with was taken away. I had to rely on outsiders just to get by,’’ she said.

She described the situation as heartbreaking, especially considering that her late husband stood for unity and peace, not division within the family or the community.

It wasn’t until 2022, after the election of President William Ruto, that Margaret finally caught a break.

She said Ruto personally intervened and helped secure her a job in Government, offering a lifeline to a family that had long been abandoned.

Watch the video.

Margaret Karungaru Nderitu, the widow of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, has narrated the suffering her family has endured at the hands of her brother-in-law, Rigathi Gachagua, since her husband’s death in February 2017.



She says that by December 2017, she was relying… pic.twitter.com/fFIFmvYuLc — Sam Terriz (@Terriz_Sam) July 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST