DRAMA as a young man goes berserk inside a Nairobi matatu, STR!PS down to his boxers and threatens passengers (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded inside a Nairobi matatu after a young man suddenly went berserk mid-ride, str!pp3d down to his boxers, and began threatening fellow passengers, causing panic and confusion.

In a video circulating online, the visibly agitated man is seen shouting incoherently, issuing threats, and behaving erratically.

Some passengers tried to calm him down, while others kept their distance out of fear.

The matatu driver quickly stopped the vehicle near a group of traffic police officers and ordered the man to alight.

However, the visibly mentally disturbed man refused to leave and even dared the officers to kill him.

One of the officers was forced to physically eject him from the vehicle, after which the matatu resumed its journey.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens blamed drug abuse for the incident, others suggested the man may be battling mental health issues such as depression.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as a young man goes berserk inside a Nairobi matatu, STRIPS down to his boxers and threatens passengers pic.twitter.com/Mm9v9M4RCZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST