Media personality CIRU MURIUKI sparks reactions with controversial and radical protest idea for Gen Z - ‘Will this work?’

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has sparked a wave of conversation with her fresh take on how to protest.
Known for her candid commentary and fearless opinions, Ciru
is now calling for a radically personal approach to dissent - one that veers
far from the typical placards and street chants.
Frustrated by the suffering often endured during
demonstrations, Ciru suggested an eyebrow-raising alternative: flinging human
waste at Government officials and police as a form of protest.
“I feel like we have the wrong tactic,” she said in the
now-viral clip.
“What if we just started flinging human waste at their
faces?” she asked.
Adding: “I can cook up some good ones. I’ll go on a high-fat
diet for that purpose.”
Her remarks, while shocking, reflect a deeper fatigue with
traditional protest methods that often result in violence, arrests, or injury -
especially for Kenya’s youth.
Ciru’s comments come in the wake of the June 25th
anniversary demonstrations, which marked one year since the original
anti-Finance Bill protests.
These nationwide protests once again highlighted public
frustration over police brutality and Government accountability.
Do you think this will work?
