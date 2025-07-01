Media personality CIRU MURIUKI sparks reactions with controversial and radical protest idea for Gen Z - ‘Will this work?’







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has sparked a wave of conversation with her fresh take on how to protest.

Known for her candid commentary and fearless opinions, Ciru is now calling for a radically personal approach to dissent - one that veers far from the typical placards and street chants.

Frustrated by the suffering often endured during demonstrations, Ciru suggested an eyebrow-raising alternative: flinging human waste at Government officials and police as a form of protest.

“I feel like we have the wrong tactic,” she said in the now-viral clip.

“What if we just started flinging human waste at their faces?” she asked.

Adding: “I can cook up some good ones. I’ll go on a high-fat diet for that purpose.”

Her remarks, while shocking, reflect a deeper fatigue with traditional protest methods that often result in violence, arrests, or injury - especially for Kenya’s youth.

Ciru’s comments come in the wake of the June 25th anniversary demonstrations, which marked one year since the original anti-Finance Bill protests.

These nationwide protests once again highlighted public frustration over police brutality and Government accountability.

Do you think this will work?