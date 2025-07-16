Former Senator GLORIA ORWOBA exposes KAREN NYAMU for dishing out her flesh to be included in foreign trips (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has stirred fresh controversy after making explosive allegations against fellow politician Karen Nyamu.

In a candid revelation following her recent defamation case loss against Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyengene, Orwoba alleged that some women are repeatedly selected for lucrative foreign trips not on merit, but due to personal relationships with powerful male officials.





She specifically mentioned Karen Nyamu, questioning the criteria used for her frequent inclusion in international delegations.

“Is Karen Nyamu an expert in everything?” Orwoba asked, pointing to Nyamu’s numerous official foreign engagements.

According to Orwoba, her refusal to comply with similar expectations cost her crucial opportunities during her tenure in the Senate.





She claims she was deliberately sidelined and excluded from committees and international forums after rejecting advances from high-ranking parliamentary figures.

Orwoba, known for her unapologetic activism and advocacy for women’s rights, said many female leaders in both the Senate and National Assembly are suffering in silence, coerced into compromising situations in exchange for career advancement.

Watch the video.

GLORIA ORWOBA exposes KAREN NYAMU for dishing out her flesh to be included in foreign trips pic.twitter.com/Kw2geX4QLf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2025

