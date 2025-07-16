Oscar award-winning Kenyan actress LUPITA NYONG’O opens up on silent battle with Uterine Fibroids - “Periods shouldn’t mean pain”

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o, revealed that she has been battling with uterine fibroids, a condition affecting 8 in 10 Black women, yet rarely spoken about.
Despite undergoing surgery to remove them, she was shocked
to learn from her doctor that recurrence was likely and largely unavoidable.
“Periods shouldn’t mean pain. But we’re taught from a young
age to normalize it,” Lupita shared in a heartfelt post.
She added that it wasn’t until she opened up to others that
she realized just how many women suffer in silence.
Determined to break that silence, Lupita is using her
platform to advocate for better awareness and medical care around uterine
fibroids.
She envisions a future with early education, better
screening, and more humane, less invasive treatments.
She’s taken her advocacy to Capitol Hill, joining U.S.
lawmakers to introduce a uterine fibroid bill aimed at expanding research,
increasing awareness, and improving treatment options.
She also plans to launch a Uterine Fibroid Research Grant to
support innovative approaches that can improve the lives of over 15 million
women affected in the U.S.
“We must reject the normalization of female pain,” Lupita
insists - transforming her personal struggle into a powerful movement for
change.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
