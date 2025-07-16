Heroin recovered as detectives arrest a suspected drug trafficker in Kilifi after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in the Kibaoni area of Kilifi North Sub-County following a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

Acting on the information, officers from Kilifi Police Station mounted a swift operation, laying an ambush that led to the suspect's capture.

A search conducted during the arrest uncovered a nylon packet containing eleven sachets of a substance suspected to be heroin, as well as KSh 800, believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade.

The suspect is currently in custody at Kilifi Police Station, awaiting formal processing and arraignment in court.

The seized items have been secured as evidence at the same facility.

In a statement, the National Police Service lauded the public for their cooperation and urged continued vigilance in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and other criminal activities.