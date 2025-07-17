MIKE SONKO’s daughter, THICKY SANDRA, claims she only eats at KFC or McDonald’s when ‘broke’ - ‘They are cheap”







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s controversial daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, popularly known as Thicky Sandra recently opened up about her financial fears during an honest conversation on Prince Newton’s podcast.

Known for her bold online persona and glamorous lifestyle, Sandra didn’t hold back when asked about her biggest fear - being broke.

“Broke?” she repeated in disbelief. “That’s my biggest fear.”

When asked about her go-to meal when she’s low on cash but doesn’t want to look it, Sandra surprised many by saying she opts for KFC or McDonald’s.

“They’re cheap,” she noted, leaving the host momentarily stunned.

While these fast-food spots may still be considered a luxury by some, Sandra explained that they’re her version of staying low-key without fully compromising her lifestyle.

Sandra, known for her bold personality and lavish lifestyle, previously went viral for admitting she only eats ugali prepared with butter or Blue Band margarine.

Adding to the buzz, she recently caused a stir during a live TikTok session when she declared she can’t date Kenyan men.

"What did Kenyan men do to you? Nothing,” she said with a shrug. “They are just not my type. Like, ew."

