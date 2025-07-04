Retired socialite SHERLYNE ANYANGO sparks online reactions over choice of attire during a visit to a children’s home (VIDEO)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Retired city socialite, Sherlyne Anyango, has once again found herself at the center of public debate after a video of her visiting a children’s home surfaced online, and not because of her charitable act, but rather her choice of attire.

In the video, Sherlyne is seen interacting warmly with children at the facility after bringing donations.

However, what has caught the attention of netizens is her body-hugging outfit, which many felt was inappropriate for such a setting.

The figure-hugging bodysuit has stirred mixed reactions online, with critics accusing her of drawing attention to herself rather than the noble cause she was supporting.

“She should’ve worn something more respectful. It’s a children’s home, not a fashion runway,” one user commented.

Others, however, came to her defense, arguing that the focus should be on the good she was doing rather than how she looked.

“She brought donations, spent time with the kids, that’s what matters. Let’s not be too judgmental,” another user wrote.

Sherlyne, who rose to fame through controversial online content, has in recent years taken a backseat from the limelight and rebranded herself as a mother and philanthropist.

Her visit to the children’s home was part of an ongoing campaign she launched earlier this year to support underprivileged children across Nairobi.

Retired socialite SHERLYNE ANYANGO sparks online reactions over choice of attire during a visit to a children’s home pic.twitter.com/Chx3AHMkKS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST