Fast-fading content creator, MUNGAI EVE, hits the gym after being trolled over weight gain - Advises women to invest in their appearance (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Fast-fading content creator, Mungai Eve, has clapped back at her critics in the most powerful way by hitting the gym.

The youthful YouTube sensation, who once dominated Kenya’s digital space with her street interviews and celebrity exclusives, has recently come under fire from online trolls over noticeable weight gain.

Eve stepped out confidently, sharing photos of herself in workout gear, sweating it out at a Nairobi fitness center.

She advised women to invest in their appearance as she starts her fitness journey.

“Woman to woman: Invest in your appearance,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST