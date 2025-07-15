Wiper female politician turns up at a burial drunk - Watch the embarrassing moment she addressed the mourners (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A female politician allied to Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party arrived at a burial ceremony in Ukambani visibly intoxicated and caused an embarrassing scene as she addressed the crowd.

The politician made incoherent statements as she drummed up support for Kalonzo, leaving mourners visibly uncomfortable.

At one point, attempts were made by the emcee to gently usher her away from the microphone, but she resisted, insisting she had a message to deliver.

Watch the video.

Is she sober? pic.twitter.com/DTZ2uts8yy — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 15, 2025

