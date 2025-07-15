"Is This Love or Something Else?" Luo Lady, AWINO NYAKISUMO, flaunts elderly mzungu Lover, sparks dementia concerns (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A young Luo lady, Awino Nyakisumo, has taken the internet by storm after posting a video showing her proudly cozying up to her elderly mzungu lover, a man many say looks old enough to be her grandfather.

In the trending clip, Awino is seen holding the white man’s arm affectionately, giggling and whispering sweet nothings to him as they relax in what appears to be a coastal resort.

While she beams with love and excitement, her elderly partner looks visibly disoriented, sparking online speculation that he could be suffering from dementia, a condition often linked to advanced age.

The video has ignited mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning the nature of the relationship.

“Is he really aware of what's going on?” one user commented.

“This is elder abuse disguised as romance,” another chimed in.

While some users defended Awino, claiming love knows no age, others were quick to suggest she may have ulterior motives, specifically targeting the mzungu man for his wealth and financial security.

“Let’s be honest, she’s not in this for love. It’s the money,” a commenter claimed.

Despite the backlash, Awino appears unbothered, continuing to post loved-up moments with her partner and enjoying their time together.

Watch the video.

Is This Love or Something Else pic.twitter.com/ZG35FpXKjK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2025

