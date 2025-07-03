EXPOSED! Brigadier SAMMY KIPNGETICH BII, the DOD CFO has allegedly built this multimillion hotel in one year as RUTO scraps lunch subsidies for ordinary soldiers (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Brigadier Sammy Kipngetich Bii, the Chief of Finance at the Department of Defence (DOD), is facing public scrutiny after allegations emerged linking him to a luxurious hotel in Kapsabet.

The property, Maita Luxury Garden and Resort, is reportedly owned by Bii and was allegedly developed within just one year of his appointment to the influential finance role.

The revelations, shared by whistleblower Nelson Amenya on X, have sparked outrage, particularly amid claims that ordinary soldiers are being denied lunch subsidies while top officers appear to enjoy lavish lifestyles.

Amenya has urged relevant authorities to launch investigations into the source of funding for the hotel and Bii’s rapid accumulation of wealth









Below are photos of the lavish hotel. Below are photos of the lavish hotel.