28-year-old LADY working as a cashier in a Shell Petrol Station fired after buying a car! Her boss claims she couldn’t afford it with her salary (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A 28-year-old lady from Cape Town, South Africa, has gone viral after sharing her emotional story of allegedly being unfairly dismissed for simply trying to improve her life.

Aseza Limelintaka, who worked as a cashier at a Shell Garage in Maitland, claims that she was fired after showing up to work in a recently purchased second-hand Honda.

According to Aseza, her Indian boss grew suspicious of how she could afford a car on her salary and accused her of theft.

In a Facebook post that’s gone viral, she explained how she had saved for months and taken a loan to afford the car.

“I went through my bank app and showed him everything,” she wrote.

“He said he’s uncomfortable with me being a cashier now that I have new furniture and a car.”

Aseza says she was given an ultimatum: take a demotion to petrol pump attendant or resign.

“I refused. I did nothing wrong,” she wrote, adding that the car was meant to help her grow a side hustle while keeping her job.

Her story has sparked widespread outrage online, with many rallying behind her, calling the situation discriminatory and unjust.

