Uproar as the rogue cop who shot dead REX MASAI during Gen Z protests is spotted roaming freely in Nairobi CBD as the deceased’s family continues crying for justice (PHOTO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A police officer suspected of fatally shooting Rex Masai during Gen Z-led protests was spotted walking freely in Nairobi’s Central Business District, sparking outrage online.

A photo circulating online shows the officer casually strolling through downtown, looking unbothered despite being at the center of a high-profile police brutality case.

Reports indicate that the rogue officer, stationed at Central Police Station, is still part of an undercover police squad deployed to Nairobi Central Business District to collect bribes in wines and spirits and bus stations.

The ruthless police squad is infamous for harassing matatu touts and small scale traders.

Rex Masai, a university student and firstborn in his family, was fatally shot last year, during a protest against the controversial Finance Bill.

The incident shocked the nation and became a rallying cry for thousands of Gen Z demonstrators demanding police reform, accountability, and transparency in governance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST