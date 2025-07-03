CCTV captures the notorious mchele LADIES who drugged a man at an apartment in Rongai and made away with valuables worth over Ksh 700,000 (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A Nairobi man is seeking help in tracing two women suspected of drugging and robbing him of valuables worth over Ksh 700,000 after he invited the suspects to his residence following a night out last weekend in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

According to available information and CCTV footage, one of the women was seen stepping outside to conduct what appears to be surveillance, while her accomplice allegedly packed the stolen items inside the house.

The suspects made away with a silver Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPod Pro Max, a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones, and KSh 52,000 which was transferred from the victim’s M-PESA account to a phone number that has since been switched off.





The footage shows the two women leaving the premises at around 2:55 PM on Saturday while carrying bags believed to contain the stolen items.

The victim was reportedly unconscious inside the apartment at the time of the theft.

He is now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the two suspects, hoping that the CCTV footage will prompt anyone with useful information to come forward.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi