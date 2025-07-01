Captured on Camera! DRAMA as two LUO women nearly exchange blows in a matatu - ''Hii Kenya Watu Wako Na Stress'' (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Chaos erupted inside a matatu when two Luo women almost got into a fist fight over what seemed like a petty disagreement that quickly spiraled out of control.
In a video shared on social media, the women are seen
exchanging insults as stunned passengers look on.
The dramatic scene started when one of the women, who
appeared to be older, complained that the other woman’s baby was stepping on
her toes.
What began as a simple complaint turned into a heated
shouting match, with neither of the women backing down.
The matatu conductor, along with other passengers, tried to
calm them, but tensions only escalated.
“Tokeni mpigane nje!” one passenger is heard shouting
in the video, urging the women to take their fight outside.
Fortunately, the altercation didn’t turn physical, thanks to
the intervention of the conductor and several commuters.
The video has sparked debate online about stress levels
among Kenyans amid tough economic times.
DRAMA as two LUO women nearly exchange blows in a matatu - ''Hii Kenya Watu Wako Na Stress'' pic.twitter.com/IiVC31kFZz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025
