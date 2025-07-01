Captured on Camera! DRAMA as two LUO women nearly exchange blows in a matatu - ''Hii Kenya Watu Wako Na Stress'' (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Chaos erupted inside a matatu when two Luo women almost got into a fist fight over what seemed like a petty disagreement that quickly spiraled out of control.

In a video shared on social media, the women are seen exchanging insults as stunned passengers look on.

The dramatic scene started when one of the women, who appeared to be older, complained that the other woman’s baby was stepping on her toes.

What began as a simple complaint turned into a heated shouting match, with neither of the women backing down.

The matatu conductor, along with other passengers, tried to calm them, but tensions only escalated.

“Tokeni mpigane nje!” one passenger is heard shouting in the video, urging the women to take their fight outside.

Fortunately, the altercation didn’t turn physical, thanks to the intervention of the conductor and several commuters.

The video has sparked debate online about stress levels among Kenyans amid tough economic times.

DRAMA as two LUO women nearly exchange blows in a matatu - ''Hii Kenya Watu Wako Na Stress'' pic.twitter.com/IiVC31kFZz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025

