City rapper STOOPID BOY spirals again after rehab - Filmed heavily drunk and threatening neighbours in disturbing scene (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - Controversial city rapper, Stoopid Boy, has relapsed, barely two months after he came out of rehab.

The G Bag na Jug hitmaker was captured on camera staggering around his neighbourhood, hurling insults and threatening his neighbours in a drunken rage.

In the video, the youthful rapper appears incoherent, slurring his words as he shouts profanities at residents who seem both concerned and frightened by his outburst.

Stoopid Boy had recently completed a short stint in rehab after months of public concern over his escalating alcohol problem.

His management had earlier assured fans that he was on the path to recovery, even teasing new music that would reflect his journey through addiction and healing.

However, this latest incident paints a different picture, one that suggests the rapper is still deeply struggling with alcoholism.

Watch the video.

City rapper STOOPID BOY spirals again after rehab!! pic.twitter.com/7tef6Zyxdy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025

