VIDEO of a LADY shooting her shot at a police officer during protests along Thika Road - He gave her tea, bread, and an egg

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - Amid tense protests and running battles between police and demonstrators, one lady decided to share a light moment with one of the anti-riot police officers deployed along Thika Road.
A now-viral video captures the bold and charming young lady
approaching an anti-riot police officer, not to engage in a violent
confrontation but to shoot her shot.
The lady walks up confidently and engages the officer with
flirty banter.
The uniformed officer, visibly caught off guard, cracks a
shy smile.
Moments later, in a rare show of friendliness amid tension,
he offers her tea, a slice of bread, and even an egg from the police rations.
She giggles and asks him if he’s taken, praising his looks:
“Tall, dark and handsome. Uko na mtu?”
As the camera rolls, she continues with playful compliments:
“Sijawahi ona karao mzuri hivi. Hadi anatupea chai na mayai!”
The video has taken social media by storm, with netizens
applauding her confidence and sense of humor in a volatile setting.
Shooting her shot at a police officer 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/X4d7N9hmOc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025
