VIDEO of a LADY shooting her shot at a police officer during protests along Thika Road - He gave her tea, bread, and an egg







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - Amid tense protests and running battles between police and demonstrators, one lady decided to share a light moment with one of the anti-riot police officers deployed along Thika Road.

A now-viral video captures the bold and charming young lady approaching an anti-riot police officer, not to engage in a violent confrontation but to shoot her shot.

The lady walks up confidently and engages the officer with flirty banter.

The uniformed officer, visibly caught off guard, cracks a shy smile.

Moments later, in a rare show of friendliness amid tension, he offers her tea, a slice of bread, and even an egg from the police rations.

She giggles and asks him if he’s taken, praising his looks: “Tall, dark and handsome. Uko na mtu?”

As the camera rolls, she continues with playful compliments: “Sijawahi ona karao mzuri hivi. Hadi anatupea chai na mayai!”

The video has taken social media by storm, with netizens applauding her confidence and sense of humor in a volatile setting.

Shooting her shot at a police officer 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/X4d7N9hmOc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST