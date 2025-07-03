A sneak peek into Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE’s palatial home where elegance meets luxury - He lives like a king (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - When it comes to media personalities with class, few names in Kenya stand as tall as Jeff Koinange.

Known for his deep voice, sharp wit, and commanding presence on JKLive, Jeff also boasts a lifestyle that mirrors his accomplished career.

A recent glimpse into his private residence reveals a man who lives a luxurious lifestyle like an A-list celebrity.

Located in the serene suburbs of Nairobi, Jeff Koinange’s home is nothing short of breathtaking.

From the moment one steps through the gates, the atmosphere whispers elegance, with manicured lawns, towering trees, and a tranquility that feels miles away from the chaos of city life.

Inside, the décor reflects Jeff’s love for African culture, fused with contemporary design.

Art pieces collected from across the continent adorn the walls, each with its own story.

The living room is the heart of the home, anchored by large, comfortable leather sofas and a newly mounted LG OLED 77-inch TV.

Step outside, and you're greeted with a lush garden, a swimming pool, and a spacious park lot where he parks his high-end cars.

He has often spoken about his love for trees and nature, and his backyard proves it - filled with indigenous plants and mature trees that attract birds and butterflies, creating a small but vibrant ecosystem.

Jeff Koinange’s home is not just a house - it’s a living reflection of the man himself: rooted in African pride and polished by global exposure.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST