LUO LADIES can dance! See how Mawego Polytechnic students put on a show during ALBERT OJWANG’s funeral (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A video of Mawego Polytechnic students dancing to Ohangla music during the funeral of slain blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang is trending across social media.

The students had earlier staged a dramatic protest by storming Mawego Police Station with Ojwang’s body and setting the station ablaze, demanding justice for Ojwang.

Ojwang was initially arrested at his Homa Bay home, held at Mawego Police Station, and later transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he died under unclear circumstances.

In the viral clip, the students are seen letting loose, dancing passionately to Ohangla beats - striking a balance between grief and cultural expression.

Known for their vibrant spirit, Luos express emotion - whether in protest or celebration - with unmatched intensity.

This video is a powerful reflection of both mourning and the resilience of a proud community.

Watch the video.

Scenes in Homabay yesterday after Mawego Police Station burnt itself. pic.twitter.com/rlPlHtTeHF — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) July 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST