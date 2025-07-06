LUO LADIES can dance! See how Mawego Polytechnic students put on a show during ALBERT OJWANG’s funeral (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A video of Mawego Polytechnic students dancing to Ohangla music during the funeral of slain blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang is trending across social media.
The students had earlier staged a dramatic protest by
storming Mawego Police Station with Ojwang’s body and setting the station
ablaze, demanding justice for Ojwang.
Ojwang was initially arrested at his Homa Bay home, held at
Mawego Police Station, and later transferred to Central Police Station in
Nairobi, where he died under unclear circumstances.
In the viral clip, the students are seen letting loose,
dancing passionately to Ohangla beats - striking a balance between grief and
cultural expression.
Known for their vibrant spirit, Luos express emotion - whether
in protest or celebration - with unmatched intensity.
This video is a powerful reflection of both mourning and the
resilience of a proud community.
Scenes in Homabay yesterday after Mawego Police Station burnt itself. pic.twitter.com/rlPlHtTeHF— jim Njue (@jimNjue_) July 5, 2025
