CS JOHO’s lover accused of landing a plum Government job despite being uneducated - Rarely reports to work and is only interested in securing tenders (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A woman alleged to be romantically involved with Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho is facing public scrutiny after reports surfaced that she secured a lucrative position within the Mombasa County Government despite lacking formal academic qualifications.

According to outspoken blogger, Aoko Otieno, the woman, identified as Sophia Abdulhakim, currently heads both the Tourism and Trade dockets in Mombasa County, two powerful and revenue-rich departments.

Aoko alleges that Sophia's appointment is not based on merit but is instead tied to her affair with Joho.

“She is completely unqualified and rarely reports to work,’’ she tweeted.

“Her focus is solely on chasing tenders and personal enrichment,” the blogger posted on social media.

Sophia is said to be under the radar of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which is reportedly investigating her educational background and professional conduct.

However, close ties to influential figures, including Governor Hassan Joho and other senior officials, are shielding her from accountability.

See her photos below.