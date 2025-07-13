





Sunday, July 13, 2025 - A tragic incident unfolded at Nyali Bridge after a woman took her own life by jumping into the ocean, in what is suspected to be a case linked to depression.

Eyewitnesses say the woman appeared distressed moments before the incident.

A video circulating on social media shows bystanders watching helplessly as she plunged into the waters.

Rescue efforts were quickly launched, but unfortunately, she did not survive.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with many Kenyans pointing to the growing mental health crisis in the country, caused by economic hardships and uncertainty under President William Ruto’s administration.

Tough economic times in kenya! pic.twitter.com/X5GLdMRUXU — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 13, 2025

