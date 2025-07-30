LADY viciously assaulted by a fake DCI officer she met and fell in love with and her face nearly disfigured (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A young woman has taken to social media seeking justice following a brutal assault by her ex-boyfriend, who falsely claimed to be a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer.

According to the victim, the man introduced himself as a DCI officer based in Karen and even lied about his age.

Swayed by his charm and supposed credentials, she fell in love with him, unaware of the horror that would follow.

However, cracks began to show in his stories, and suspicions were confirmed when one of his close friends revealed that he was not a DCI officer, but a fraud.

In a disturbing turn of events, the man turned violent.

The woman shared shocking photos and a video on social media, showing her swollen face, bruises, and other visible injuries inflicted during one of his violent outbursts.

She claims the assault left her face nearly disfigured.

Despite ending the relationship, the man has allegedly continued to stalk and threaten her, leaving her in fear for her life.

The woman is now calling on the police and relevant authorities to intervene and ensure justice is served.

Check out her posts on Tiktok.



