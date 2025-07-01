LADY stunned after a man snatched her wig from her head while riding on a motorbike in a busy road (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media captures the bizarre moment a thief on a motorbike snatched a wig from a woman, also on a motorbike, along a busy road.

In the clip, the woman is seen taking a selfie video, seemingly unaware of the danger.

Suddenly, a man on a passing motorbike reaches out and grabs her wig before speeding off, leaving her stunned and helpless.

The dramatic theft has sparked both outrage and amusement online.

Some wigs can cost thousands of shillings, making them a target for petty criminals who resell them at throwaway prices.

While the act was unfortunate, many viewers found the woman's shocked and exaggerated reaction after losing her wig hilarious.

Watch the video below.

LADY stunned after a man snatched her wig from her head while riding on a motorbike in a busy road pic.twitter.com/C14r59VhMM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST