DRAMA as a man riding on a donkey steals the show at ALBERT OJWANG’s funeral with LUO rituals aimed at his killers (VIDEO)

Friday, July 4, 2025 - A dramatic yet symbolic moment unfolded during the emotional send-off of the late blogger, Albert Ojwang, when a mysterious man arrived at the funeral procession riding on a donkey, a spectacle that quickly stole the show and sparked widespread conversation both online and at the scene.

The unidentified man’s appearance was no accident.

It was a calculated cultural statement, a quiet, yet piercing ritual deeply rooted in Luo tradition.

Reports indicate that he performed what appeared to be a subtle tero buru-like ritual, commonly used in the Luo community to condemn and symbolically curse wrongdoers, in this case, allegedly targeting the killers of Ojwang.

The funeral was otherwise somber, with family and friends calling for justice and condemning police brutality.

