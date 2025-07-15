Kinoo PlayStation Theft!! Victim seeks public help after suspected insider job orchestrated by a former employee (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A business owner in Kinoo, along the busy Waiyaki Way near Mama Ngina Primary School, is appealing for public assistance following the theft of four PlayStation gaming consoles in what he describes as a well-coordinated heist.

The incident occurred on the night of April 20th, 2025, and the victim strongly suspects it was an inside job, allegedly planned and executed with the help of a former employee.

According to the victim, the break-in showed signs of familiarity with the premises and operations.

Surveillance footage, which is currently being reviewed by the police, shows masked individuals entering the premises at night, before making away with the items.

A report has been filed with local authorities, and investigations are ongoing.

The victim is now urging members of the public, especially those within the Kinoo, Uthiru, and Mountain View areas, to report any suspicious sales or unusually cheap PlayStation offers.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST